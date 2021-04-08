Knight ended with nine points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 131-113 loss to Memphis.

Knight found himself in an enlarged role with both Clint Capela (Achilles) and John Collins (ankle) on the sideline. With the game spiralling out of control, Knight was inserted into the lineup and once again flashed his upside with a well-rounded performance. While he is a long way off being a consistent fantasy asset, he is a name to watch, especially in deeper formats.