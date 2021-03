Knight went off for 16 points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 9-10 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in Sunday's win over the Cavs.

The Hawks were without Clint Capela (foot), so Knight was able to play a career-high 23 minutes in his first extended action since mid-January. Knight has gone mostly unused this season, but after Sunday's performance he'll be worth monitoring in the event Capela misses multiple game.