Knight recorded 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds and two blocks Sunday against the Rockets in a 124-95 win.

Knight arguably had his best performance of the season, logging a double-double and a season-high 10 rebounds. The center received an abundance of playing time because of Clint Capela's Achilles injury forcing him to sit out. Knight will likely not see the court much in the playoffs.