Knight signed a two-way deal with the Hawks on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 6-foot-10 center out of William & Mary was given the Lou Henson Award (Mid-Major Player of the Year) last season. He averaged 20.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.8 assists in 29.6 minutes. He also flashed some upside as a three-point shooter, hitting 30.5 percent of his 3.0 threes per contest as a senior.