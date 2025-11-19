site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hawks' N'Faly Dante: Assigned to G League
RotoWire Staff
Atlanta assigned Dante (knee) to the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Wednesday.
Dante is currently recovering from an MCL sprain and doesn't have a timetable to return. This could be a sign that he's trending in the right direction, however.
