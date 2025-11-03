site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hawks' N'Faly Dante: Assigned to G League
Atlanta assigned Dante to the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Monday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
This move makes plenty of sense with Dante struggling to break through Atlanta's rotation.
