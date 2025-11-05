site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hawks' N'Faly Dante: Back to G League
RotoWire Staff
Atlanta assigned Dante to the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Wednesday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Dante was recalled by Atlanta on Tuesday and is now headed right back. This is likely to be a trend for the center.
