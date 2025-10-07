Dante (ankle) tallied no points (0-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block over 13 minutes in Monday's 122-113 preseason loss to the Rockets.

Dante didn't score but made his presence felt on the glass, grabbing a game-high 10 rebounds to open the preseason. The Oregon product suffered a left ankle sprain July 14 during Summer League play with the Rockets before signing with the Hawks on Aug. 19, but his participation Monday suggests the injury is no longer lingering.