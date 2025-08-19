Hawks' N'Faly Dante: Heads to Atlanta
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dante's (ankle) contract with the Hawks became official on Tuesday.
The Hawks signed Dante to a two-year, $4.5 million offer sheet back on Saturday, and the Rockets declined to match the deal. He's unlikely to crack the rotation early on in Atlanta, and he could see the bulk of his minutes in the G League.
