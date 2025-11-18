Dante has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pistons due to an MCL sprain in his left knee and doesn't have a timetable to return, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

It's unclear when Dante sustained the knee injury, though he will miss Tuesday's contest and likely at least a few weeks. However, his absence shouldn't cause any waves in Atlanta's rotation, as he has averaged just 3.8 minutes per game across four regular-season appearances thus far. He was recalled from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Tuesday and will begin his rehab with the NBA club.