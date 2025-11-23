site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: hawks-nfaly-dante-recalled-to-atlanta | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Hawks' N'Faly Dante: Recalled to Atlanta
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Hawks recalled Dante (knee) from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Sunday.
Dante returns to the NBA roster, but he's still working through an MCL sprain in his left knee and isn't expected to return to game action incredibly soon.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories