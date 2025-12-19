Alexander-Walker racked up 28 points (11-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and two assists over 34 minutes during Thursday's 133-126 loss to Charlotte.

Alexander-Walker moved back to a bench role following the return of Trae Young from a knee injury, but his production didn't take any sort of hit. Thursday marked the fifth time in seven December appearances that Alexander-Walker has scored 20 or more points, and he should continue to see chances to fire at the offensive end, even with Young now healthy.