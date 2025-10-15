Alexander-Walker (rest) will be available to play during Thursday's preseason game against the Rockets, Caleb Johnson of 92.2 The Game reports.

Alexander-Walker will be among the notable players for his squad, who will receive plenty of playing time during the preseason finale. Head coach Quin Snyder made it clear that he'll be playing his top players in the team's final preseason game, considering there's ample time before the regular-season opener against the Raptors on Oct. 22.