Hawks' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Available to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alexander-Walker (foot) is available for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, per Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site.
The veteran swingman has been cleared to return after a one-game absence due to a left foot sprain. He is expected to reclaim his spot in the starting lineup alongside Jalen Johnson (hip), who has also been upgraded to available.
