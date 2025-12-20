Alexander-Walker is in the Hawks' starting lineup against the Spurs on Friday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Alexander-Walker has started in 22 of 26 regular-season games, and despite coming off the bench against the Hornets on Thursday, he still finished with 28 points, eight rebounds and two assists over 34 minutes. With Trae Young (knee - injury management) not playing in the second leg of the Hawks' back-to-back set, Alexander-Walker will be reinserted into Atlanta's starting lineup for Friday's home tilt.