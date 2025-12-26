Alexander-Walker is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Heat.

Alexander-Walker will return to the bench after Dyson Daniels was cleared to play. With Trae Young back in the mix, Alexander-Walker should operate as one of the Hawks' first players off the bench. He's averaging 20.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in December, though he started all but two of those 10 contests.