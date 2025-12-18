Alexander-Walker is not starting in Thursday's game against Charlotte, per Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network.

The 2019 first-rounder had started each of his appearances since and including the Oct. 31 win over Indiana, but the return of Trae Young (knee) is disrupting this stretch Thursday. Over three games off the bench this year, Alexander-Walker has averaged 15.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in 30.1 minutes per tilt