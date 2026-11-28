Alexander-Walker posted 20 points (6-19 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals over 32 minutes during the Hawks' 87-86 win over the Celtics on Friday.

Alexander-Walker scored 13 of his 20 points in the second half, which included two clutch free throws late in the fourth quarter to extend the Hawks' lead to four points. He struggled from beyond the arc, but it was the 11th time this season that he reached the 20-point mark, and he finished second on the Hawks in scoring behind Jalen Johnson (24). Alexander-Walker is averaging 22.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 3.7 three-pointers over 32.8 minutes per game in November.