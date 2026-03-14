Hawks' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Chips in with 20 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alexander-Walker accumulated 20 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals over 34 minutes during Saturday's 122-99 victory over the Bucks.
Alexander-Walker helped set the tone with 13 of his 20 points coming in the first half, and he finished as the Hawks' third-leading scorer behind CJ McCollum (30 points) and Jalen Johnson (23 points). Alexander-Walker also logged three steals for a second straight game, tying a season high that he's now set eight times. He has averaged 21.5 points, 3.0 assists, 2.2 rebounds, 3.3 threes and 1.8 steals over 33.9 minutes per game since March 1.
More News
-
Hawks' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Nets 18 points with three steals•
-
Hawks' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Another strong showing•
-
Hawks' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Scores 23 in easy win•
-
Hawks' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Available to play Sunday•
-
Hawks' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Could return Sunday•
-
Hawks' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Won't play Thursday•