default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Alexander-Walker accumulated 20 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals over 34 minutes during Saturday's 122-99 victory over the Bucks.

Alexander-Walker helped set the tone with 13 of his 20 points coming in the first half, and he finished as the Hawks' third-leading scorer behind CJ McCollum (30 points) and Jalen Johnson (23 points). Alexander-Walker also logged three steals for a second straight game, tying a season high that he's now set eight times. He has averaged 21.5 points, 3.0 assists, 2.2 rebounds, 3.3 threes and 1.8 steals over 33.9 minutes per game since March 1.

More News