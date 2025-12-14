Alexander-Walker (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Alexander-Walker drew the questionable tag for Sunday's game due to a right ankle sprain, but he has been given the green light to play. The seventh-year pro is in the midst of a career year and is averaging 20.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.9 threes and 1.0 steals over 32.6 minutes per game.