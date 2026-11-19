Alexander-Walker totaled 19 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 117-112 win over Oklahoma City.

Alexander-Walker matched his season high with seven assists while committing just one turnover, complementing another solid scoring performance. The veteran guard has scored at least 16 points in five consecutive games, averaging 19.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.2 three-pointers during that stretch. He's also attempted at least 15 shots in each of those outings, providing a reliable offensive workload. Alexander-Walker's combination of scoring, perimeter shooting and steady minutes continues to make him a valuable option across fantasy formats.