Hawks' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Double-double in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alexander-Walker accumulated 23 points (9-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 138-116 loss to Minnesota.
Alexander-Walker produced strong numbers despite the loss, recording his second double-double of the season and his first of the points and rebounds variety this campaign. The 27-year-old has pumped out consistent volume from deep, knocking down at least two three-pointers in 24 of the past 25 games.
