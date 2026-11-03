Alexander-Walker finished with 34 points (12-25 FG, 9-15 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists and four steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 108-104 win over Indiana.

Alexander-Walker stepped up against a short-handed Indiana squad, as he turned in his best scoring performance of the young campaign. He was dialed in from downtown, where he added 27 of his 34 points just a few nights after going 0-for-7 from deep. The 28-year-old also led the Hawks with four steals on the opposite end. Alexander-Walker has now put up 20-plus points in four of his first eight games of the 2026-27 season.