Alexander-Walker ended with 16 points (3-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 10-11 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one block across 34 minutes during Sunday's 117-109 loss to the Cavaliers.

Alexander-Walker has filled in admirably for Trae Young (knee), posting 18.5 points, 4.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks in the two games he has started as a result of Young's absence, and he will likely continue to see extended usage until Young returns. However, despite seeing more volume, Alexander-Walker has not been efficient from behind the arc, shooting 27.3 percent on the season and 20.0 percent in starts.