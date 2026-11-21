Alexander-Walker posted 17 points (7-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 32 minutes in the Hawks' 111-97 win over the Hornets on Friday.

Friday wasn't the most efficient performance for Alexander-Walker, but his volume from the field was enough for him to finish as the Hawks' second-leading scorer behind Jalen Johnson (26). It was the fourth time this season that Alexander-Walker attempted at least 20 field goals, with the last instance taking place Nov. 6 against the Wizards. The veteran wing is averaging 22.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 3.7 threes and 1.4 steals over 33.4 minutes per game in November, although he's connected on only 40.4 percent of his field-goal attempts this month.