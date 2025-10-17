Alexander-Walker closed with 17 points (6-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 28 minutes during Thursday's preseason loss to the Rockets.

Alexander-Walker moved into the starting lineup, replacing Dyson Daniels, who was given the night off. He ended as one of four Hawks players to score double-digits, an encouraging sign following his offseason move from Minnesota. Alexander-Walker is slated to come off the bench, likely serving as a primary backup, as well as Luke Kennard. While he typically won't play enough to be considered in standard fantasy drafts, he is certainly more than capable of producing fantasy-worthy numbers, if and when he is handed a larger role.