Alexander-Walker contributed 20 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound, two assists and one block over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 127-112 win over the Magic.

Alexander-Walker has stepped up offensively in Trae Young's (knee) place, as he has dropped 20+ points twice over the three starts since Young was sidelined. However, he does need to work on his turnover issue, as he lost the ball seven times Tuesday and is averaging 5 in his last three starts.