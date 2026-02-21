Hawks' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Drops 20 points in defeat
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alexander-Walker finished Friday's 128-97 loss to the Heat with 20 points (8-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes.
After totaling 24 points on 25.0 percent shooting from the field over his previous two appearances, Alexander-Walker was much more efficient Friday en route to his third 20-plus-point performance of the month. The 27-year-old swingman has struggled with efficiency throughout February, though he should continue to see a heavy workload. He'll look to remain effective in Sunday's game against the Nets.
More News
-
Hawks' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Sees massive workload in loss•
-
Hawks' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Double-double in loss•
-
Hawks' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Stays hot in narrow win•
-
Hawks' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Nets 21 points with three swipes•
-
Hawks' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Pops for 21 in Monday's win•
-
Hawks' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Struggles with shot in win•