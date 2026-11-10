Alexander-Walker totaled 20 points (6-19 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 34 minutes during Monday's 124-114 loss to the Lakers.

Alexander-Walker struggled to find the bottom of the net in the loss, but he led the team in scoring by letting it fly. He also bounced back on the opposite end after he was held without a steal or block Saturday against Brooklyn. This was an uncharacteristic shooting performance from the 28-year-old, who was hitting at a clip of 42.7 percent from the field and 42.0 percent from beyond the arc over his previous four appearances entering Monday.