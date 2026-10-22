Alexander-Walker finished Wednesday's 132-125 win over the Magic with 31 points (8-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 10-13 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 30 minutes.

Alexander-Walker torched the nets from downtown in Atlanta's regular-season opener, leading all players in triples en route to a team-high scoring total. He also got to the charity stripe frequently and paced the Hawks in free throws made. The 28-year-old swingman is coming off a career year in his first season with Atlanta and should remain one of the team's top offensive options alongside Jalen Johnson.