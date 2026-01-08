Alexander-Walker ended with 17 points (6-18 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, six assists, two blocks and three steals across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 117-100 win over the Pelicans.

Alexander-Walker continues to thrive in his first year in Atlanta, scoring in double figures in 35 of 37 games this season. While he had one of his least efficient shooting nights, the 27-year-old guard was impactful on the defensive end, matching a season high with five combined steals and blocks. Alexander-Walker has started the past six games for Atlanta, and now, with Trae Young dealt to the Wizards on Wednesday, he should continue to see healthy playing time. Alexander-Walker is averaging 20.8 points, 3.4 threes, 3.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 33.9 minutes per contest over his last nine games.