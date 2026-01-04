Alexander-Walker logged 31 points (10-19 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals over 36 minutes during the Hawks' 134-117 loss to the Raptors on Saturday.

Alexander-Walker did commit six turnovers, his highest since Nov. 4 against the Magic (seven), but the seventh-year guard did lead both teams in scoring while connecting on at least six three-pointers for the fifth time this season. He has started in each of Atlanta's last four games in the absence of Trae Young (quadriceps), and over that span, Alexander-Walker has averaged 23.8 points, 3.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 4.5 threes and 1.5 steals over 35.3 minutes per game.