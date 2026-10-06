Alexander-Walker supplied 14 points (6-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one steal across 16 minutes in Monday's 132-123 preseason loss to the Grizzlies.

Alexander-Walker drew the start and was productive during his abbreviated stint on the hardwood, reaching 14 points on only nine field-goal attempts. The 28-year-old is coming off a breakout 2025-26 campaign in which he averaged 20.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, and he should remain an important piece of Atlanta's backcourt in 2026-27, even if his minutes are limited in preseason.