Alexander-Walker supplied 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Thursday's 140-89 loss to New York in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Hawks were completely steamrolled Thursday as their season came to an end. Alexander-Walker's first campaign in Atlanta was a major success, however, as he was given the Most Improved Player Award after compiling regular-season averages of 20.8 points, 3.7 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 3.2 three-pointers in 33.4 minutes per contest.