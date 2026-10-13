Alexander-Walker registered 16 points (4-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 25 minutes in Monday's 113-110 preseason win over Oklahoma City.

Alexander-Walker was effective from beyond the arc, converting four of his seven attempts while contributing across multiple statistical categories. The veteran guard started and finished as Atlanta's second-leading scorer, demonstrating the perimeter shooting and complementary playmaking that should help him remain an important part of the Hawks' backcourt rotation.