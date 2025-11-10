default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Alexander-Walker (back) is questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Alexander-Walker missed Saturday's game due to a back issue, which has now put his status in question Monday. If he is unable to play, Luke Kennard and Vit Krejci could see extra minutes.

More News