Alexander-Walker (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Alexander-Walker is in jeopardy of missing his third straight game due to lower back spasms. If the 27-year-old joins Trae Young (knee) on the sidelines once again, Keaton Wallace and Vit Krejci are candidates for a bump in minutes. Over his last five appearances (four starts), Alexander-Walker has averaged 19.0 points, 3.2 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 32.0 minutes per contest.