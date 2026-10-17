Alexander-Walker recorded 25 points (7-12 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 5-9 FT), three rebounds and five assists across 27 minutes in Friday's 135-111 preseason win over the Mavericks.

Alexander-Walker delivered an impressive perimeter shooting performance to lead Atlanta in scoring in this preseason finale. The veteran should be a key contributor in Atlanta's backcourt in the regular season due to his ability to knock down threes, create for others and play sound perimeter defense. All these traits should make him an intriguing fantasy option, especially since he's a lock to start in Atlanta's backcourt in the regular-season opener against the Magic on Wednesday, Oct. 21.