Alexander-Walker finished with 28 points (7-20 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 10-10 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Friday's 139-132 win over the Wizards.

Jalen Johnson (ankle) was sidelined once again Friday, so the Hawks received increased contributions from several players on the roster. However, it was Alexander-Walker who ended the night with a team-high in scoring to lead Atlanta to its third consecutive victory. With Johnson missing the last three regular-season games, Alexander-Walker has stepped up, averaging 29.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.0 steals while shooting 46.3 percent from deep over 32.4 minutes per contest during that span. Although Alexander-Walker should cool off at some point, he has an excellent opportunity to stay more productive than usual if Johnson misses more time.