Alexander-Walker provided 30 points (11-24 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 40 minutes during Monday's 140-129 loss to the Thunder.

Dyson Daniels slid over to handle the point guard duties for Trae Young (quad), and Alexander-Walker took his place, finishing with his fourth-best scoring performance of the season. After serving a support role for most of his NBA tenure, Alexander-Walker is thriving with his new team, starting 25 of 32 games and obliterating previous seasonal averages. He's currently averaging 20.6 points per game, which is nine points higher than his previous best in 2020.