Alexander-Walker ended Tuesday's 141-116 loss to the Lakers with 26 points (10-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes.

Alexander-Walker has found himself in a plum position as Atlanta's starting off-guard, but the newly acquired CJ McCollum is quickly getting familiar with the offense, scoring 25 points during Tuesday's loss. A switch to McCollum in the backcourt may be imminent, and the eventual move will have an adverse effect on Alexander-Walker and Dyson Daniels. The production of both players warrants close attention, as McCollum is worked in, because one of them will be removed from the first unit in the looming scenario.