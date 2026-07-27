Hawks' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: More competition for touches

Alexander-Walker could face increased competition for minutes after Atlanta added Luguentz Dort, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.

Additionally, the Hawks added rookie Kingston Flemings while previously acquiring Aaron Wiggins. Alexander-Walker's defensive versatility and three-point shooting should still earn him a big role in the rotation, but the Hawks suddenly have much greater depth on the wing, making it more difficult for him to secure consistent touches. As a result, Alexander-Walker's upside may not be as appealing as it was in 2025-26.