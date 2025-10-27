Alexander-Walker is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Bulls, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Alexander-Walker started the previous two games but will return to a bench role with Zaccharie Risacher (ankle), Jalen Johnson (ankle) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness) all back in action. In his Hawks debut off the bench Wednesday against the Raptors, Alexander-Walker posted 10 points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 28 minutes.