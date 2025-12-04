Alexander-Walker racked up 21 points (7-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 115-92 loss to the Clippers.

Alexander-Walker dominated the offense with Jalen Johnson (calf) missing in action, and while he didn't have his most efficient outing, he still managed to extend his career-best streak of games with 20-plus points to four. The seven-year veteran is having a breakout season playing a key role in Atlanta, churning out career-highs in points (20.4), triples (2.8) and assists (3.6).