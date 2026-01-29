Alexander-Walker had 21 points (7-15 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, three assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 117-106 victory over Boston.

This was Alexander-Walker's 26th 20-plus-point performance of the season, which is something he did only 23 times through his first six years in the league. He's on pace to average career highs across the board in his first year with the Hawks, posting top-40 value behind averages of 20.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 3.1 triples, 1.2 steals and 0.6 swats per contest.