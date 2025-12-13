Hawks' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Nursing ankle sprain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alexander-Walker (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Alexander-Walker is nursing a sprained right ankle that he likely sustained during the Hawks' 142-115 loss to the Pistons on Friday. Luke Kennard, Zaccharie Risacher and Vit Krejci would all be in line for increased roles if Alexander-Walker is not cleared to play Sunday.
