Alexander-Walker (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Alexander-Walker is nursing a sprained right ankle that he likely sustained during the Hawks' 142-115 loss to the Pistons on Friday. Luke Kennard, Zaccharie Risacher and Vit Krejci would all be in line for increased roles if Alexander-Walker is not cleared to play Sunday.