Hawks' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Out again Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alexander-Walker (rest) won't play in Monday's preseason game against the Heat, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Alexander-Walker will miss a second straight game for rest purposes. His final chance to suit up during the preseason will come Thursday against Houston.
