Alexander-Walker (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Lakers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Alexander-Walker will miss his first game of the season due to a back issue, and his next opportunity to play will come Monday against the Clippers. With the 27-year-old swingman joining Trae Young (knee) and Luke Kennard (illness) on the sidelines, Keaton Wallace and Vit Krejci are expected to see increased minutes against Los Angeles.