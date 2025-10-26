Alexander-Walker contributed 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 30 minutes in Saturday's 117-100 loss to the Thunder.

Alexander-Walker led a short-handed Hawks team in scoring Saturday with Zaccharie Risacher (ankle), Jalen Johnson (ankle) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness) all sidelined. The wing made his second consecutive start and, while scoring slightly less than in his previous outing, was much sharper from deep, hitting 50 percent of his three-point attempts after shooting just 10 percent from distance Friday. Though Alexander-Walker likely won't start when Atlanta is fully healthy, the team's current injury situation should keep him heavily involved, and he projects to log consistent minutes even when coming off the bench.