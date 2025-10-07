Alexander-Walker totaled 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three assists, one rebound and one steal over 19 minutes in Monday's 122-113 preseason loss to the Rockets.

Alexander-Walker impressed in his Hawks debut, leading the team in scoring while knocking down three triples with efficiency. The versatile wing signed a four-year, $62 million deal this offseason and projects as both a key contributor and glue guy for an Atlanta squad aiming to take a step forward and make noise in the postseason.