Hawks' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Paces Atlanta in preseason loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alexander-Walker totaled 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three assists, one rebound and one steal over 19 minutes in Monday's 122-113 preseason loss to the Rockets.
Alexander-Walker impressed in his Hawks debut, leading the team in scoring while knocking down three triples with efficiency. The versatile wing signed a four-year, $62 million deal this offseason and projects as both a key contributor and glue guy for an Atlanta squad aiming to take a step forward and make noise in the postseason.
